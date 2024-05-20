I have told Mahama to also let me be President of Ghana – Bawumia

During a visit to Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV's palace on Sunday, May 19, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that while Mr. Mahama has already served as President, he has not yet had the chance to do so. Therefore, he urged Mr. Mahama to exercise restraint and allow him to take his turn.

“[My main opponent and I] are both your children. We are both from the north, and he has been president before, but I haven’t been president before, so I have told him (John Mahama) that he is my senior brother, and he should have patience for me so I can also become president of this country,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“I will be able to be president for 8 years, and he can only be president for four years, so if the presidency is coming home, then we should have it for 8 years rather than four years,” he added.

On his nationwide campaign trail, Dr. Bawumia has been urging Ghanaians not to vote for former President John Mahama. He insists that Mr. Mahama just has a single term to serve, hence he will not be accountable to the electorate should he win.

“For me, because I am looking for an 8-year term, I have to work very hard in the first four years so that when I come back, you will say, oh yes, you did what you said you were going to do. We will give you another four years.

“But for my main opponent [John Dramani Mahama], when you give him four years, that is it. He doesn’t have to come back again. You won’t see him again, especially after he takes his honeymoon, you will not see him after four years.

“So you will get more accountability from me than from him.”