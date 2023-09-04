I need Otumfuo's blessing to win NPP primaries — Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia, joined the Asanteman to celebrate the 2023 Akwasidae festival of the Asantes with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, sitting in state at the Manhyia Palace.

He was accompanied by some Majority of the Members of Parliament (MPs) clad in splendid Kente cloth.

Making a plea to Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace, Bawumia said "I came in peace, and today being Akwasidae, I came for a visit and to celebrate with him (Otumfuo). Again, I came here initially to ask for his blessing when I was going to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP.

"He blessed me, and God also blessed his blessing, which materialised for me to win the contest on August 26, 2023.

"We have another contest coming again on the 4th of November, where we are going to elect the flagbearer, and I still need his blessing.

"So, I came to ask for his blessing and inform him about it, that he may give me his blessings and show me the way to clinch victory. I thank you so much, and may God bless you."

The super delegates congress was organised to elect five presidential aspirants to contest the NPP's primaries in November 2023.

