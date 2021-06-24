Kan Dapaah explains why Ashanti regional Security Coordinator was removed with force

Answering questions on the floor of the House on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the National Security Minister opined that the men dispatched to force the eviction were national security operatives.

He, however, refused to disclose reasons for the termination of the appointment of Mr. Opare-Addo, insisting the use of force was necessary under the circumstances.

“He [Opare-Addo] was on a three-year contract to serve as the Ashanti regional security liaison officer after the expiration of an initial two-year contract which began on January 5th, 2018. His new appointment took effect from January 1, 2020, and was to expire on December 31, 2022.”

“However, his appointment was terminated on February 19, 2021, by the national security coordinator. Upon the termination of his contract, DCOP Opare-Addo was paid his entitlements as per his appointment letter. Subsequent to the termination of the appointment, the ministry appointed Col Francis Arthur (rtd) as the new Ashanti regional security liaison officer. The colonel’s appointment took effect from 1st May 2021. But he [Opare-Addo] refused to hand over to Colonel Francis Arthur. He then declined numerous invitations from the national security coordinator to explain his refusal to vacate the office.”

Mr Dapaah further noted that Opare-Addo’s continuous stay in office obstructed the work of the new regional security liaison officer.

“Against this backdrop, personnel from the ministry of national security were on 11th May 2021 dispatched to the Ashanti region to ascertain the reason for DCOP Opare Addo’s refusal to vacate his office. And if it became necessary to change the locks of the door to his office. On arrival, the personnel duly introduced themselves but were met with acts of hostility from DCOP Opare-Addo, including drawing his sidearm. The personnel managed to persuade him and retrieved the sidearm,” Mr. Dapaah told Parliament.

He added “till date, no official complaint has been made by DCOP Opare-Addo either to his immediate boss the national security coordinator or to me as the sector minister regarding the alleged assault on him. Neither has the minister of national security received any correspondence from the police in relation to the allegations.”

“I will want to assure the House of our willingness to investigate the incident should any official complaint be made by DCOP Opare-Addo.”