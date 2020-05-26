The NDC firebrand disclosed that he had to sell his house to contest as parliamentary candidate because no one was ready to fund him.

Speaking to Adakabre Frimpong Manso on Neat FM in Accra, at the time, his wife was heavily pregnant but his parliamentary ambition was at stake, hence the hasty decision to move to his parent’s house in order to achieve his aim.

“...my wife was eight months pregnant, I had to sell my house to fund that campaign because nobody was going to give me money, nobody believed that I will win that election . . . my wife told me that Kwabena, if you do this and we lose don't come home . . . I was a month away from my primaries," he said.

Coronavirus: You’re a ‘murderer’ if you hike prices of goods – Sam George fires

He explained further, "...nobody was willing to give because they said there was no way Sam George would defeat ET Mensah...”

Sam George indicated that he felt disappointed in former president John Dramani Mahama for refusing to help him during his campaign because the former president had made it clear to him that ET Mensah was a senior member of his administration.

He said, "I was very hurt, very very hurt and I have had the opportunity to discuss this issue with President John Dramani Mahama post everything . . ."