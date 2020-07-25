The Communications Minister in post on social media defended Hawa Koomson over her involvement in the Kasoa voters’ registration centre shooting.

“I stand with Hawa Koomson. If I had a gun on me in April 2012 when NDC [National Democratic Congress] sponsored thugs attacked me in Odododiodio, I would have shot them to protect myself. I didn’t and the rest is history,” her tweet read.

On Monday, July 20, Ms Koomson admitted to firing a gun at a voters’ registration centre in her constituency.

According to her, she took the firearm – which she refused to identify – to the registration centre to protect herself.

The Minister’s action, however, attracted widespread condemnation with calls on the party to discipline her and for president Nana Akufo-Addo to fire her.

But, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful who doubles as MP for Ablekuma West stressed that Ms Koomson has the right to self-defence and she exercised that right, when some people alleged to be NDC, threatened her life.