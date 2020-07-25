According to the latest statistics from the Service, the country’s positive number has hit 31,057.

This is due to 691 new infections as of Friday, July 24.

However, 27,801 persons have recovered from the virus.

Active cases, therefore, stands at 3,095.

Below is the latest regional breakdown of the situation in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region – 16,068

Ashanti Region – 7,267

Western Region – 2,467

Central Region – 1,328

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 568

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9