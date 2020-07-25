According to the latest statistics from the Service, the country’s positive number has hit 31,057.
This is due to 691 new infections as of Friday, July 24.
However, 27,801 persons have recovered from the virus.
Active cases, therefore, stands at 3,095.
Below is the latest regional breakdown of the situation in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region – 16,068
Ashanti Region – 7,267
Western Region – 2,467
Central Region – 1,328
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 568
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 413
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9