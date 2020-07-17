The NDC founder said he had other options, however, the selection of the former Minister of Education is a great one as well.

Jerry Rawlings made these remarks when John Dramani Mahama called on him to officially present Prof. Opoku-Agyeman.

“If this was the case then there was no reason to stand against it even though I had a few others in mind,” the former President said when the former President and leading party executives called on him on Thursday to introduce the Vice-Presidential candidate.

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The party founder urged Professor Opoku Agyemang not to deviate from her principles of integrity. He also urged Ghanaians to go out to register towards the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections, calling on political parties to desist from activities that will create civil unrest.

Earlier, former President John Mahama in introducing his running mate said Professor Opoku Agyemang had the credentials worthy of her selection and listed several achievements including her appointment as the first female Vice Chancellor of a Ghanaian university and her significant contribution to the educational sector during her tenure as Minister.