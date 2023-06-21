I was a taxi driver and cleaner abroad so I care about the poor — Bawumia

During his university days at the prestigious University of Oxford, Dr. Bawumia revealed that he was only able to pay for one term of school fees. To make ends meet, he resorted to cleaning dormitories and even worked as a taxi driver. Despite these hardships, he persevered and ultimately completed his studies.

"It has not been an easy journey. It has taken a lot of hard work, discipline, and patience to get here. I walked to school growing up in Moshie Zongo in Tamale. I have been a day worker on farms during holidays in secondary school, a warehouse boy even after finishing university, and a minicab driver. I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my College. I only settled my fees in arrears after I started work following the completion of my Ph.D. in Canada. I have also been a cleaner of dormitories in my university days in Canada," Dr. Bawumia said.

His challenging background has given him a deep understanding of the struggles faced by many people in Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized his commitment to caring for the disadvantaged and marginalized members of society.

"I care about the poor, the vulnerable, and the excluded. I care about the Lepers, the sick, sickle cell sufferers, cancer patients, the disabled, Kayayei, street children, and the unemployed among others. This is the true essence of life – to address the problems of the weakest among us and to help them lift themselves," he stated.