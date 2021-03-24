The enigmatic politician said he resigned from the largest opposition party first.

Responding to a letter circulating in media on his expulsion from the NDC, Mr. Jacobs said he resigned about two weeks ago.

“About two weeks ago, I said I have resigned from the party. I’m no longer a member of the NDC,” he told Evans Mensa on Joy.

In a statement by the NDC, signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party said they have expelled him because of misconduct and anti-party activities.

Allotey Jacobs

“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacob’s pursuant to article 48(1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.."

“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention, found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party,” portions of the statement read.