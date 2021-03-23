The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah described Mr. Jacobs behaviour in recent times as anti-party conduct.

“At our meeting on Wednesday 17 March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacobs pursuant to article 48(i) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution,” a letter signed by Mr. Nketiah said.

“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention, found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party,” it added.

“The Functional Executive Committee… has unanimously adopted the report and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party.

“You are therefore by the decision of FEC been expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognised as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”

On May 6, 2020, the NDC suspended Mr. Jacobs for misconduct. Then the party also stated that the decision was taken because of his “consistent anti-party conduct.”

The national chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu–Ampofo, who signed the notice said the decision was taken after a National Executive Committee (NEC).

Read the NDC's letter to Mr. Allotey Jacobs below: