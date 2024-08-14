I will trust Mahama to fight corruption than Nana Addo — Franklin Cudjoe

According to him, Mahama's previous tenure offered some initiatives that could be built upon, despite criticism of his administration's handling of certain corruption scandals.

Corruption battle under Nana Addo

Nana Addo who came into power with strong promises to eradicate corruption, has faced criticism over the years for not meeting expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics argue that while some efforts have been made, such as the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the overall impact has been limited, with several high-profile corruption cases still unresolved.

Under Nana Addo's leadership, Ghana's ranking on the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index has seen mixed results, leading to questions about the effectiveness of his administration's anti-corruption strategies.

Pulse Ghana

The recent resignation of Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, citing political interference, further fueled the debate over the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Mahama's track record and challenges

ADVERTISEMENT

During his presidency from 2012 to 2017, Mahama faced his own challenges with corruption, including allegations of corruption in the SADA and GYEEDA programs.

However, Franklin Cudjoe and some other analysts believe that Mahama has learned from past experiences and might be more equipped to tackle corruption if given another chance.

Pulse Ghana

Cudjoe points out that Mahama has publicly acknowledged the need for stronger institutions and has promised reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability.

Mahama's approach, according to Cudjoe, could potentially bring a fresh perspective to governance and the fight against corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cudjoe on why he trust Mahama to fight corruption

Franklin Cudjoe who is a well-known policy analyst and commentator on Ghanaian politics believes Mahama can be trusted to deliver on his promise.

Pulse Ghana

He said "I can understand the caution, but Akufo-Addo is not John Mahama. At least we tested both. As I understand, Akufo-Addo has walked back on some of his words many, many times. No haircut, he gave us a dubious haircut.

"Galamsey, he said he would put his presidency on the line and nothing has happened because the rivers are worse off now than ever before."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I should be cautious, but I think I will trust John Dramani Mahama a bit more than Akufo-Addo because unfortunately, Akufo-Addo has proven not to be trustworthy on these things," he told Accra-based Citi FM.

As the country approaches the next election cycle in December 2024, the issue of corruption remains a pivotal topic.