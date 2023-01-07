ADVERTISEMENT
I wish you well in your future endeavours — Nana Addo tells Alan Kyerematen

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Nana Addo with Alan Kyerematen
A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President on Friday, January 6, 2023, said "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6 January 2023, accepted the resignation from the office of Mr. Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr. Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him."

Nana Addo thanked Alan for serving in his government and the country.

He also wished him well in his future endeavours.

Alan John Kyerematen
Alan John Kyerematen Pulse Ghana

It is, however, unclear why he resigned after serving at the Trade Ministry since 2017, and it is believed that he decided to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.

Meanwhile, Nana Addo has asked the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry until a substantive appointment is made.

