I wish you well in your future endeavours — Nana Addo tells Alan Kyerematen

A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President on Friday, January 6, 2023, said "The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6 January 2023, accepted the resignation from the office of Mr. Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry. This was after Mr. Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him."