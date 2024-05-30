I won't apologise — Martin Amidu jabs Bagbin

Bagbin cautioned that failure to comply within seven days would compel him to take all necessary steps to protect his reputation.

This directive follows the Office of the Speaker of Parliament's denial of Amidu's claims regarding a secret meeting between Speaker Bagbin and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Dubai in 2021, prior to the rejection of the 2022 budget.

In a statement, the Speaker's office asserted that no such meeting took place in Dubai or anywhere outside Ghana, labelling Amidu's allegations as false, baseless, and unfounded.

The office urged Ghanaians to treat these claims with the contempt they deserve.

The statement described the allegations as part of a deliberate and calculated effort by certain individuals to tarnish the Speaker's reputation and assured the public that such attempts would not succeed.

The Speaker's office requested that Amidu retract his statements and issue an unreserved apology to both the Speaker and the Parliament of Ghana, with the same prominence as the original false and malicious statements. Amidu has been given seven days from the date of the statement to comply.

The statement warned that if Amidu fails to adhere to this request, the Speaker will have no choice but to take all necessary actions to vindicate his name.

But Amidu in his latest epistle to Bagbin said the statement addressed to the media cannot be considered a rejoinder to his publication dated May 26, 2024.

He emphasised that he stands by his assertions and has no intention of withdrawing or apologizing for his statements.

Amidu criticized Bagbin for allegedly dissipating public funds by seeking medical treatment in Dubai for conditions he believes could be managed within Ghana.

He acknowledged a typographical error in his publication, clarifying that the intended year of the alleged meeting was 2022, not 2021.

He, however, apologised to his readers for this slip but maintained that his question about the meeting was directed at Asiedu Nketiah and John Mahama, not Bagbin.