IEA acting as NPP front in presidential debate — Mahama's campaign team

Kojo Emmanuel

The campaign team of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has accused the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) of acting as a front for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the think tank's announcement of plans to host a debate for flagbearers.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

In a statement dated July 19, 2024, the Spokesperson for the John Mahama 2024 campaign, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said the IEA's move to announce the debate without consulting the NDC raises "serious questions" about its motives.

She said the fact that the IEA has not shown the decency or respect to at least inform the NDC of its plans raises serious questions about its motives," the statement reads in part.

Mogtari indicated that the IEA is acting as a front for the NPP and seeks to manipulate the electoral process in favour of the ruling party.

The Mahama campaign also cautioned the IEA against using the name of the NDC to promote their activities, as this is a blatant attempt to misrepresent our party deliberately.

It said the NDC has well-established platforms for engaging citizens and questioned the authority of the IEA to organise election-related activities without broader consultation.

The conversation around a presidential and vice presidential campaign has heightened following Dr Bawumia's persistent calls.

The NDC has kicked against it, urging Dr Bawumia to focus on fixing the country's ailing economy.

John Mahama campaign team Pulse Ghana

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election, the IEA announced the date for the much-anticipated debate.

This event, a cornerstone of Ghanaian democratic practice, provides a platform for presidential candidates to present their policies, answer critical questions, and engage directly with the electorate.

The IEA, renowned for its commitment to fostering democratic dialogue and policy discussions, has organised presidential debates since 2000.

These debates have become a significant aspect of Ghana's electoral process, allowing voters to assess the capabilities and visions of the candidates vying for the highest office in the land.

In an interview with Citi FM, Professor Alexander Bilson Darku, a senior fellow at IEA, they were stated that discussions have already begun with various political parties to organize a debate before December 7, 2024.

Earlier, Dr Bawumia issued a challenge to John Dramani Mahama of the NDC to engage in a debate ahead of the elections.

Bawumia said Mahama is apprehensive about a public confrontation on matters about Ghana's economy, governance, and the broader state of the nation.

