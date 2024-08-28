ADVERTISEMENT
If you mistakenly vote for Mahama, he’ll cancel Free SHS – NAPO to Ghanaians

Evans Annang

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, the running mate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 election, has asserted that former President John Mahama intends to cancel the Free SHS policy and reintroduce power crises, commonly known as 'dumsor,' if he regains power.

He argued that Mahama's promise to reset the country’s progress would undermine the achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

“The NDC’s reset means cancelling the Free Senior High School (SHS) social intervention policy and taking the country back to the gloomy days of 'dumsor',” he said during a campaign rally at Toase in the Ashanti region on August 27, 2024.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Pulse Ghana
“Under the watch of former President John Mahama, the country suffered a severe power crisis, also known as dumsor in the local parlance, for four continuous years. Total mismanagement and bad leadership by John Mahama led us into that hardship, so we shouldn’t give him another chance to restore dumsor,” he added.

“The NPP, after assuming office in 2017, implemented better policies to effectively deal with the power crisis once and for all.”

He recounted how businesses collapsed when the NDC administration, led by ex-President Mahama, plunged the country into ‘Dumsor’ for four consecutive years.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

