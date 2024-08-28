If you mistakenly vote for Mahama, he’ll cancel Free SHS – NAPO to Ghanaians

“The NDC’s reset means cancelling the Free Senior High School (SHS) social intervention policy and taking the country back to the gloomy days of 'dumsor',” he said during a campaign rally at Toase in the Ashanti region on August 27, 2024.

Opoku Prempeh criticised the NDC's 2024 manifesto for lacking vision and posing a threat to Ghana's development. He cautioned against giving Mahama another chance, highlighting the four-year-long power crisis during his previous tenure.

“Under the watch of former President John Mahama, the country suffered a severe power crisis, also known as dumsor in the local parlance, for four continuous years. Total mismanagement and bad leadership by John Mahama led us into that hardship, so we shouldn’t give him another chance to restore dumsor,” he added.

“The NPP, after assuming office in 2017, implemented better policies to effectively deal with the power crisis once and for all.”