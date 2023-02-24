I'll bring Ghana's ailing economy back within 2 years if I become President — Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor made this known when he picked his forms to officially run for the flagbearership of the NDC.

He joins a growing list of personalities who have picked forms in this regard to contest against former President John Mahama for the party's ticket.

The Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gloria Huze, picked up nomination forms for the former Bank of Ghana Governor.

Pulse Ghana

Madam Huze said the 2024 presidential elections will need a courageous candidate like Dr. Duffour to lead the NDC to save the masses, particularly women, from the hands of the current administration.

"The place for the eagle is not the land but the sky. The eagle will soar again, Ghana will soar again. Our government, if voted for will bring the economy back within two years. The first year will be a resurrection year and the second year, will be a complete recovery in 2025," he stated.

The NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.