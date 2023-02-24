He said Ghana's economy is dwindling and will see a massive recovery if he becomes President.
I'll bring Ghana's ailing economy back within 2 years if I become President — Duffuor
Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has promised to revive Ghana's ailing economy within two years if voted as the presidential candidate of the party and eventually retained as the head of state in the 2024 general elections.
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor made this known when he picked his forms to officially run for the flagbearership of the NDC.
He joins a growing list of personalities who have picked forms in this regard to contest against former President John Mahama for the party's ticket.
The Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gloria Huze, picked up nomination forms for the former Bank of Ghana Governor.
Madam Huze said the 2024 presidential elections will need a courageous candidate like Dr. Duffour to lead the NDC to save the masses, particularly women, from the hands of the current administration.
"The place for the eagle is not the land but the sky. The eagle will soar again, Ghana will soar again. Our government, if voted for will bring the economy back within two years. The first year will be a resurrection year and the second year, will be a complete recovery in 2025," he stated.
The NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.
Filing of nominations will take place between Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24, 2023, and the submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday.
