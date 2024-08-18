I'll build an airport in Upper East Region — Bawumia promises

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bawumia emphasised the need for improved infrastructure to boost regional development and enhance connectivity across the country.
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has made a significant commitment to the people of Upper East Region, announcing plans to construct an airport in the area.
Recommended articles
This ambitious project is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the economic landscape of the Upper East Region, making it more accessible to both domestic and international travelers.
He said the government through partnerships with private sector investors will develop the railway network across the country based on the Master Plan, with strategic focus on the Western and Eastern Lines in the medium term.
The two lines which are of high economic importance will be prioritised for development and completion.
He added that his government will facilitate the establishment by the private sector of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Tamale Airport to develop it into an aviation cargo, horticultural cargo, and logistics hub.
Dr Bawumia further indicated that his government will commence the development of the Cape Coast Airport for which funding has been secured under the Korean $2 billion facility, which will serve both the Central and Western Regions, and, in collaboration with private sector build an airport in the Upper East Region.