I'll build an airport in Upper East Region — Bawumia promises

This ambitious project is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the economic landscape of the Upper East Region, making it more accessible to both domestic and international travelers.

He said the government through partnerships with private sector investors will develop the railway network across the country based on the Master Plan, with strategic focus on the Western and Eastern Lines in the medium term.

The two lines which are of high economic importance will be prioritised for development and completion.

He added that his government will facilitate the establishment by the private sector of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Tamale Airport to develop it into an aviation cargo, horticultural cargo, and logistics hub.