ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I'll build an airport in Upper East Region — Bawumia promises

Kojo Emmanuel

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has made a significant commitment to the people of Upper East Region, announcing plans to construct an airport in the area.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bawumia emphasised the need for improved infrastructure to boost regional development and enhance connectivity across the country.

Recommended articles

This ambitious project is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the economic landscape of the Upper East Region, making it more accessible to both domestic and international travelers.

He said the government through partnerships with private sector investors will develop the railway network across the country based on the Master Plan, with strategic focus on the Western and Eastern Lines in the medium term.

Airport
Airport Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The two lines which are of high economic importance will be prioritised for development and completion.

Dr Bawumia further indicated that his government will commence the development of the Cape Coast Airport for which funding has been secured under the Korean $2 billion facility, which will serve both the Central and Western Regions, and, in collaboration with private sector build an airport in the Upper East Region.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

We can’t stop galamsey – Akyem Wenchi Chief tells Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

My gov't will make drivers’ license renewal 8 or 10 years – Bawumia

John Mahama

My govt will recover every stolen money under NPP - Mahama assures Ghanaians

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey

NABCO was a 419 policy – Fiifi Kwetey