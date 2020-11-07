According to him, the constituency is at a strategic location that makes it suitable for agricultural production to feed the rest of the capital.

The actor-turned-politician took to Facebook to make the promise.

He posted a photo of himself standing in the middle of his mushroom farm, some of which he appeared to have harvested – ready for consumption.

“I will establish the Ayawaso West farms as soon as I become a member of parliament. We have already started the production of mushrooms and we will expand to create more jobs and opportunities for the youth. The constituency is strategically placed to feed the capital. It’s time to make Ayawaso West great,” John Dumelo captioned the photo on Facebook.

His post has received a lot of reactions from his followers, most of whom have been applauding him, and urging him to soar higher.

Meanwhile, some of his followers also suggested that he could still establish the farms before he becomes a member of parliament, just so his constituents are not denied the benefit of the brilliant idea if he does not win the election on December 7, 2020.

Dumelo has been doing a lot of social intervention activities in the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency, all in a bid to convince the constituents to vote for him in the forthcoming election to represent them in parliament.

He is battling it out with the incumbent MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan who was elected to succeed her late husband Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremanteng Agyarko after his death on November 21, 2018, in the United States of America.

The constituency is one of the interesting ones that all eyes are focused on to see how things will play out on election day since it is considered a stronghold for the NPP.