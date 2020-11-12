The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder is said to have died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Rawlings passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

Reports circulating in the local media suggests he died of COVID-19, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Late Jerry John Rawlings

This comes just two weeks after the 73-year-old buried his mother Victoria Agbotui who last month.

Rawlings served as Ghana’s first President in the Fourth Republic after agreeing to return the country to democratic rule.

He remains the single longest-serving President in the history of Ghana, having served as President from 1981 to 2001.

Despite serving eight of those years as a democratically elected President, the other years were served as a military leader when he came to power through a coup.