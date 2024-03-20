ADVERTISEMENT
I'll legalise 'Okada' business and introduce electric motorbikes — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his pledge to legalize the operations of 'okada' riders should he win the December 2024 general elections.

Okada riders

Additionally, he aims to introduce electric motorbikes for commercial use and provide training to ensure proper regulation of the industry.

Despite their current illegality, motorbikes and tricycles are widely utilized for commercial purposes nationwide, particularly in rural areas where they serve as the primary means of transportation.

Speaking to residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, Mahama emphasized the need for regulation, stating, "If we come into power, we will legalise okada business. We will train you on how to go about the business, being able to ride the motorbikes alone does not make you a commercial rider. We will register all of you so your operation can be regulated."

"There are electric motorbikes which run on electricity. Once you charge it at night, you are good to go. It consumes less electricity and it is better than using fuel. We will introduce them if we come to power," he added.

Prior to the 2020 elections, John Mahama promised to legalise Okada business which is banned in the country as part of means of providing employment for the Ghanaian youth.

The Okada Riders Association described the promise as good news, adding that more jobs will be created if implemented.

