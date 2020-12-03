The former president has in the past evaded the firm promise of paying customers whose funds are locked up should he win on December 7.

But in a swift shift from his earlier stance, the NDC flagbearer has said he will pay the premium of the customers.

“The little we can do to help Menzgold customers we will in order to alleviate their plight. If for instance someone invested GHC1000 and was expecting some huge interest, if we cannot pay the interest, at least the GHC1000 government should be able to sort that one out. Because they are Ghanaians, it is the duty of the state to protect them.

“We will also investigate the issue and retrieve the monies and properties that we can from the management of the company so government can top up to settle the outstanding issues,” he told Accra-based Power FM in an interview Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold has called on its members to vote against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following what the group described as the government’s failure to facilitate the payment of locked up investment of its members.

According to the Coalition, John Mahama has shown compassion towards its members and has a roadmap on how he will ensure such locked up investments are paid.

Aggrieved Menzgold customers

The National Vice Chairman of the group, Francis Owusu, at the press conference stated that they believe the current government is complicit in the Menzgold debacle, which they say explains why it has not helped them in retrieving their locked-up cash.

“As customers, we have knocked every door of the state including the President of the Republic of Ghana. From the recent utterance of the Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, labelling us as having invested in a 419 unregistered company even though his party was a huge beneficiary of Menzgold funds [we don’t believe this government will pay us our investment]”.