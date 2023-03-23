I’ll restore hope and bring Ghana’s economy back – Dr. Duffour pledges after filing nomination form

“I commit myself to serve the NDC and Ghana in making sure that we restore hope and national pride in Ghanaians and putting our economy back, not only on recovery, but also prosperity. It is doable because we have done that before. NDC will do it again. There are tears in the eyes of Ghanaians and pain in the heart of Ghanaians because of how our economy has been mismanaged.”

The former Bank of Ghana Governor has said that Ghana’s dwindling economy will see a massive recovery within two years if he becomes president.

Dr. Duffuor has been touting the NDC’s achievements indicating that the Nana Addo-led government has worsened the economy through excessive borrowing and bad fiscal management.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said these when he filed his nomination form to contest as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress in Accra.

The forms were received by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey in the company of some party executives.

Pulse Ghana

He also said the battle over political power will only be won if the grassroots is strengthened adequately.

“The grassroot, the foundation of our party should be resourced, should be made stronger than it is now so that they can fight the elephant to go into the bush,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT