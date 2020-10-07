He said he will shock President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government with a 65 percent victory.

He told journalists after submitting his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission in Accra on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He promised to break the hold the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have on the Ghanaian electorate since 1992.

"We are on the ground. The elites are being deceived by what they see in the cities.

"This is the same mistake Nkrumah's opponents made. They did not know Nkrumah had the masses until he took them by surprise.

"NPP started in the 90s, our party is only new but we are going to take them by surprise," he said.

The newly formed political party, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) founded by the Head Pastor and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra, said it is preparing to win power in the 2020 elections.

About GUM

In July this year, the Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed a new political group submitted its application for consideration as a fully-fledged political party.

The slogan for the new party, Ghana Union Movement, is "Arise for Development" and also has "Wobɛte Gum Yɛbrɛ".

The movement's symbol has a logo that portrays a fist of a man against two hands with the name and motto of the movement boldly written around it. It has red, yellow, and white as its colours.

Rev. Andrews said the movement was serious about its decision to contest the 2020 presidential race, and not less than 15,000 people had so far registered to be members.