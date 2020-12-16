He said though he was sacked from the NPP for going independent, he still considers himself as part of the family, hence his decision.

Mr. Asiamah has been touted as the tie-breaker in the next Parliament as both the NDC and NPP have been projected to get 137 seats each.

"I'm part of the family [NPP] and I'm going back to that family," Mr Amoako Asiamah said.

Publicly breaking his silence on which side of the next Parliament he will sit, Mr Amoako Asiamah revealed that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have already reached out to him to align with them same as those from the NPP.

But he said he has already indicated to them that he will sit with the NPP in the next Parliament.

There had been some suggestions that Mr Amoako Asiamah was going to bargain which side he will sit in the next Parliament in return for a ministerial appointment or an assurance of a protection of his seat, but reacting, he said, "I'm not going to make any specific request. Probably what might have brought the party down, was some of these decisions..., if something like that was done to me and I wasn't happy, why should I also decide to request or make a decision" like that.

Emphasizing that he will join the NPP side in Parliament, Mr Amoako Asiamah said: "From the chiefs, the queen mothers and the good people of the Fomena constituency, this is what they are telling me, that, in spite of whatever happened, I should still be with the party."

The party sacked him in October for going independent after he lost the party's parliamentary primaries.

“The Member of Parliament for the Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Amoako Andrew Asiamah, who was elected to parliament on the ticket of the Party, has filed to contest as an Independent Parliamentary Candidate,” NPP General Secretary, John Boadu said in a statement.

“By so doing, he has presumably vacated his seat in Parliament pursuant to Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic”.