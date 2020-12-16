According to him, though the ruling government has maintained power, it feels like a loss.

He lamented on how the NPP lost in the new regions created by President Akufo-Addo.

Noting that some of the newly created regions were not fair with the ruling government, he motioned, “we created more regions and drew policies to help them and they voted against us. How can you feel comfortable in such a situation”, he asked.

Assessing how the NPP lost its overwhelming majority in Parliament, he said on Accra based Happy FM that it gives him sleepless nights.

“Personally I am not impressed with the outcome of the elections. If we had 169 seats in parliament and they reduced to 168 and now we have 137 seats, then, there is a problem. If our parliamentary seats have reduced, will you say we have done well? We championed 4 More for Nana and we have got that but now, we cannot laugh and have fun because we have lost some seats”.

On his accord, the party losing some seats has given them sleepless nights. “When you lose some seats you can’t even sleep and have dreams. If Wenchi of all places has been lost, then it is a problem. Though we won some of the seats, it has been more painful losing some”, he said.

Obiri Boahen added that many factors led the party to lose most of it’s parliamentary seats at the just ended elections. “We have set up a committee to go into it and find out the cause which we seek to address”, he stated.