I’ll vote for Mahama over Bawumia in the 2024 elections – Kofi Amoabeng

Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, the business mogul said his decision is based on his 7-year experience since the NPP took office in 2016.

"I wasn't NDC as such. My sister was the MP for our area and she was Deputy Minister for Education until the recent reshuffle and of course, I have to support my sister. So people in the NDC think I am NPP but the thing about this is that my genuine friends are in the NDC even though I didn't support them in the past.

"I think we made a wrong experiment and next time I have to make the right choice. So now knowing Mahama and knowing what the NPP has done, I think I have to go fully behind NDC and Mahama to see what he can do for us in his second coming."

The businessman stressed that the NPP has demonstrated that they are not better when it comes to the governance of the nation.