In a post on Facebook to shore up his campaign, the former president said he will work day and night to make sure the NDC returns to power in 2020 if the delegates choose him.

“When you vote for John Mahama, I will fight hard and work day and night with you to ensure our victory and address the problems of unemployment and the high cost of living in the country,” he wrote.

He stressed that a National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under his leadership would address the problems of unemployment and the high cost of living in the country.

“Together we will present to our countrymen and women a renewed and reinvigorated NDC, a party ready and able to lead Ghana beyond the unprecedented economic hardships of the present day, beyond the rising unemployment and despair of our youth, beyond the closure and collapse of financial institutions and businesses, beyond the dishonesty and nonchalance of the current administration, and beyond the family and clan syndrome that has rightly shocked and outraged so many,” John Mahama said.

The NDC will go to the polls on 23 February to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections. John Mahama will be contesting against Prof. Joshua Alabi, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, and Sylvester Mensah.