Mahama condemned the incident, while calling for swift investigations in order to apprehend the suspects.

On Monday, violence erupted at the NDC’s Ashanti Regional office, which led to one person dying and another sustaining serious injury.

The gun battle reportedly ensued during a meeting by the party hierarchy in the region that was being chaired by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Two persons are reported to have been caught up in the melee after confusion broke between alleged NDC vigilante groups.

One of the men was shot thrice and later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while another is currently in critical condition.

In a Facebook post, Mahama condemned the shooting incident, describing it as a “clearly criminal act.”

“I have just been briefed about a shooting incident that occured in front of the Ashanti Regional Office of the NDC leading to the death of one person and injury to another,” he wrote.

“I strongly condemn this incident. It is clearly a criminal act, and I call on the police and relevant security agencies to investigate and immediately apprehend the culprits and subject them to the full rigours of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Police has identified four members of NDC affiliated vigilante group, the Hawks, as the alleged suspects behind the attacks.

In a statement, the Police named the suspects as Warrior, Mijinmma, Damos and Abu Taliban.