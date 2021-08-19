According to him, the NPP-led government's fight against corruption had not waned adding that he remained unwavering in pursuing that course to meet the growing hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians for socio-economic transformation.
I'm satisfied with the fight against corruption — Nana Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is satisfied with the effectiveness of the government's anti-corruption fight in the country.
Speaking in a meeting with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, August 19, 2021, he said his government had invested more resources in the state's anti-corruption agencies than any other administration in the country's history.
He stressed that anti-corruption institutions in the country such as Parliament, the Judiciary, Police, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) were poorly resourced at the time he took over the office in 2017, however, he has ensured that they are adequately resourced to work.
"It is unfortunate that the perception is that the commitment of government is waning especially when two or three facts are taken into account.
"I don't think that any government has mobilised resources to give the opportunity for anti-corruption agencies of the state to function as efficiently as this government has done. It is a matter of record," he said.
He stated that "If the institutions of the republic that are meant to take the struggle are not capable to do so, all talk about fighting corruption remains meaningless."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh