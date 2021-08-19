Speaking in a meeting with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, August 19, 2021, he said his government had invested more resources in the state's anti-corruption agencies than any other administration in the country's history.

He stressed that anti-corruption institutions in the country such as Parliament, the Judiciary, Police, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) were poorly resourced at the time he took over the office in 2017, however, he has ensured that they are adequately resourced to work.

"It is unfortunate that the perception is that the commitment of government is waning especially when two or three facts are taken into account.

"I don't think that any government has mobilised resources to give the opportunity for anti-corruption agencies of the state to function as efficiently as this government has done. It is a matter of record," he said.