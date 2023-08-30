I’m not going to tolerate any attacks on my agents again – Alan Kyeremanten warns

Addressing the media after he paid a visit to Zakaria, Mr Kyerematen who placed third in Saturday’s conference described the attack at the Nalerigu Senior High School as a dent on the party’s image.

“I am not going to tolerate this kind of behaviour. It doesn’t make sense and when we cannot conduct ourselves as a family trying to select a leader in a peaceful and organised manner, how do we intend to be able to do the same kind of process when we have 200,000 plus people gathered?”

“Frankly, I am very disturbed about what has happened. The party must not put a shine on what has happened.”

Ali Zakaria was allegedly assaulted by supporters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after he attempted to prevent a delegate who publicly displayed his cast ballot.

The elections committee of the NPP on Tuesday, August 29, met with some flagbearer hopefuls to address some concerns they encountered during the conference.