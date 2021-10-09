RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I’m surprised NPP MPs aren’t openly supporting Anti LGBTQ+ bill - Obiri Boahene

Authors:

Pulse News

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, has condemned the seeming silence of the majority of NPP parliamentarians over the bill criminalizing activities of homosexuals.

Nana Obiri Boahen
Nana Obiri Boahen

In an interview on Joy FM on Friday, October 8, 2021, the firebrand politician said he was unhappy apart from NPP MP, John Ntim Fordjour, every other name mentioned when the issue comes up, is that of an NDC MP.

Recommended articles

“I am surprised that I don’t see a good number of the NPP MPs championing this cause, I am worried.”

Mr Boahene who described the practice of gayism and lesbianism as embarrassing, insulting and nauseating, wants the majority of NPP MPs to let their voices be heard.

No person should even encourage that we should not be talking about that, we should stop it. How do we discuss this even in the public domain,” he added.

He also urged Akoto Ampaw and his colleagues leading the charge to oppose the Anti LGBTQ+ bill, to abandon their position.

Please my good brothers and sisters, it has got nothing to do with religion, it has nothing to do with politics, it has something to do with due respect and common sense, drop it,” he said.

The anti LGBYQ+ bill in parliament, is being spearheaded by six members of parliament including only one NPP MP, John Ntim Fordjour.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Presidential race: Meet the NPP stalwarts lacing their boot to lead the party

Alan Kyerematen, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Boakye Agyarko

2020 elections: Jean Mensa-led EC is dubious - Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Sack Alan Kyeremanten and Akoto from gov't – Nana Addo told

Alan Kyerematen and Nana Addo

Cecilia Dapaah to act as gender minister; as Akufo-Addo extends Adwoa Safo’s leave

Akufo-Addo extends Adwoa Safo’s leave