In an interview on Joy FM on Friday, October 8, 2021, the firebrand politician said he was unhappy apart from NPP MP, John Ntim Fordjour, every other name mentioned when the issue comes up, is that of an NDC MP.
I’m surprised NPP MPs aren’t openly supporting Anti LGBTQ+ bill - Obiri Boahene
Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, has condemned the seeming silence of the majority of NPP parliamentarians over the bill criminalizing activities of homosexuals.
“I am surprised that I don’t see a good number of the NPP MPs championing this cause, I am worried.”
Mr Boahene who described the practice of gayism and lesbianism as embarrassing, insulting and nauseating, wants the majority of NPP MPs to let their voices be heard.
“No person should even encourage that we should not be talking about that, we should stop it. How do we discuss this even in the public domain,” he added.
He also urged Akoto Ampaw and his colleagues leading the charge to oppose the Anti LGBTQ+ bill, to abandon their position.
“Please my good brothers and sisters, it has got nothing to do with religion, it has nothing to do with politics, it has something to do with due respect and common sense, drop it,” he said.
The anti LGBYQ+ bill in parliament, is being spearheaded by six members of parliament including only one NPP MP, John Ntim Fordjour.
