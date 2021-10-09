I’m surprised NPP MPs aren’t openly supporting Anti LGBTQ+ bill - Obiri Boahene

“I am surprised that I don’t see a good number of the NPP MPs championing this cause, I am worried.”

Mr Boahene who described the practice of gayism and lesbianism as embarrassing, insulting and nauseating, wants the majority of NPP MPs to let their voices be heard.

“No person should even encourage that we should not be talking about that, we should stop it. How do we discuss this even in the public domain,” he added.

He also urged Akoto Ampaw and his colleagues leading the charge to oppose the Anti LGBTQ+ bill, to abandon their position.

“Please my good brothers and sisters, it has got nothing to do with religion, it has nothing to do with politics, it has something to do with due respect and common sense, drop it,” he said.