I’m the one that can win power for you in 2024 – Alan Kyeremanten to NPP delegates

The former Minister for Trade and Industry said this in a public broadcast announcing his intent to contest as flagbearer for the party.

“I wish to use this platform to formally announce my to contest the flagbearship of the NPP when the party officially opens nominations for that purpose. The president has laid a strong foundation for the socioeconomic development of the country. My vision is to build on this superstructure that will bring prosperity to this nation. Together we will break the eight.”

“For all those who will have the honour and privilege of being delegates to select the Flagbearer of our great Party, the NPP, please remember, Alan Kyerematen is your candidate to win power for you in 2024,” he said.

To every Ghanaians, he said, “The future of our country is bright. I want you fellow countrymen and women, to make me your next President when the time comes, and you will see a significant difference in your lives.”

“If by the will of God and through your goodwill, I am voted first, as the flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently as President of the Republic in the next general elections, I will become the transformational leader of our time, who will build on the foundations laid by successive leaders of our nation over the last 65 years”, he added.

Alan Kyerematen resigned last week from the Akufo-Addo government, after serving in the portfolio since 2017 in what many felt was for him to focus on nursing his presidential ambitions.