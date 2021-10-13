According to Kissi Agyebeng, the state would waste its time and will suffer the same fate as other cases.

He told journalists that "It will be a complete waste of time if we were to open this case further and go to a length where it will only be dismissed on the submission of no case to answer."

Ayariga was standing trial together with six others who were charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for contravening the Procurement Act.

The NDC MP and six others, including the current Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Hajia Ninchema, were in court for allegedly engaging in procurement breaches.

They were facing seven counts of conspiracy, abetment, contravention of the procedure for request for quotation, using public office for-profit, and transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana through an unauthorised dealer.

The case was started by the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, who resigned his position in 2020.

Amidu put the MP on trial over two issues – breaching procurement processes in the purchase of some ambulances for his constituency and tax evasion in the importation of some luxurious vehicles.

Gary Nimako speaking on the development said Martin Amidu instead of focusing on his core duties rather engaged in tasks that were of no benefit to the country.

"You have to weigh the case and realize, if there is enough evidence then you go to court. If there is not enough evidence, you don't waste the taxpayers' money by going to court. You must weigh the evidential basis before you go to court. He was just running his mouth for two and half years and there is nothing to show for it. Kissi Agyebeng is working now so we should all support him," he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

He added that "He [Martin Amidu] was just incompetent. Go to the board members and ask them about their dealings with him, his relationship with them, and how he conducted his duties. He is gone so we should let him be. He should continue writing, nothing will come out of it. He was given the job but did nothing.