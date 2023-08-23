Is fighting corruption a church business? — Rev Opuni Frimpong asks Osafo Marfo

According to him, the Church must play a crucial role in combating corruption in the country.

The former Finance and Education Minister questioned how we defend the Christian faith when 70 percent of all monies siphoned illegally from the public purse every year were stolen by Christians.

But Rev Opuni disagreed and said the government only requests evidence when government appointees are sighted for corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said he said "I was expecting what he said should come from a Pastor, even if they clap for him. Going back he must ask himself what exactly he was telling us. Is fighting corruption a church business? What are we hearing from Parliament? The kind of things from Ministries and all that they go to Parliament for on the Auditor General's Report.

"You expect Pastors and Bishops to do what? How many people (accused of corruption) even from the government own even those that people have brought up, what have we heard? Bring evidence. Is that not what the pattern has been over the years?