This comes after Osafo-Marfo said Christians are responsible for 70% of all corruption in the country.
Is fighting corruption a church business? — Rev Opuni Frimpong asks Osafo Marfo
Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, the former General Secretary for the Christian Council of Ghana, has questioned the Senior Presidential Advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo-Marfo who said corruption is growing from bad to worse in the country.
According to him, the Church must play a crucial role in combating corruption in the country.
The former Finance and Education Minister questioned how we defend the Christian faith when 70 percent of all monies siphoned illegally from the public purse every year were stolen by Christians.
But Rev Opuni disagreed and said the government only requests evidence when government appointees are sighted for corruption.
Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said he said "I was expecting what he said should come from a Pastor, even if they clap for him. Going back he must ask himself what exactly he was telling us. Is fighting corruption a church business? What are we hearing from Parliament? The kind of things from Ministries and all that they go to Parliament for on the Auditor General's Report.
"You expect Pastors and Bishops to do what? How many people (accused of corruption) even from the government own even those that people have brought up, what have we heard? Bring evidence. Is that not what the pattern has been over the years?
He added: "You leave all your cabinet meetings only to go and stand before innocent Church people and ask them you are 72% what? You are in government, you are on the cabinet, you advise the President and the question of why should come to him. Not to Pastors, not church members. So to me what I heard in the room is a political soundbite."
