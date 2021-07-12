Payment of salaries to presidential spouses 'brilliant' - PNC

A statement signed by the party's General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla, said: "We believe in gender equality, and any policy that is created to upgrade the economic status of women and to give them fairness is welcome."

The party said it "believes in gender equality and any policy that is created to upgrade the economic status of women and to give them fairness is welcome.

"Those kicking against any policy or decision that would better the lives of women should bow down their heads in shame," it added.

The Emolument Committee

The five-member committee was set up in June 2019 by President Akufo-Addo to make recommendations to him and Parliament on the salaries and allowances payable, and the facilities and privileges available to article 71 officeholders.

Under the chairmanship of Prof. Ntiamoa-Baidu and which also had former Majority Leader and former Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Abraham Ossei Aidooh, the Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Dr. Edward Kwapong, the current Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, and a former Managing Director, Donewell Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Mrs. Stella Segbawu, the committee had two terms of reference.

They were charged to make recommendations in respect of emoluments and other privileges for article 71 officeholders, as specified under the Constitution; and also to examine any other relevant matter which the Committee deemed appropriate to its work.

A similar committee, set up in the past, was at various points chaired by Prof. Miranda Greenstreet, Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse, Ishmael Yamson, Prof. Marian Ewurama Addy, and Prof. Francisca Edu-Buandoh.