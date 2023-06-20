It’s not true that NPP has failed Ghanaians – Dr. Gideon Boako

According to him, the President hasn't fulfilled all his promises to Ghanaians, however, he has outperformed the previous government with his transformative policies helping Ghana's economy.

"I admit that President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government haven't done everything we promised to do and we haven't also brought Heaven to Ghana, but we have performed far better than our political opponents," he said while speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show.

"I do not accept that false narrative that the NPP has failed . . . If the economy has failed, then we, the NPP, don't have to even go into the elections in 2024 . . . the economy has not failed," he emphasized.

Dr. Gideon Boako appealed to, first, NPP delegates to vote massively for the Vice President to become their flagbearer and, second, to all Ghanaian electorates to elect him President of Ghana.

Dr Gideon-Boako Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that he stands a better chance to win the 2024 general elections on behalf of the NPP.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Tema West constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP must elect a candidate who can break the 8-year election cycle jinx.

The Vice President intimated that he is the candidate former president John Mahama and the National Democratic (NDC) fear the most in the upcoming 2024 presidential polls.

“They know we will break the 8, and they know that John Mahama cannot take me on in the North, and they know that I will beat him in the North and this is why they don’t want me to be the flagbearer.”

After filing his nomination forms in Accra, the Vice President disclosed that he plans to take Ghana to the next level.