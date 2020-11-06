President Akufo-Addo had pleaded with Mr. Asiamah not to go independent on his recent tour of the Ashanti Region.

He said such a decision will be to detriment of the party in a constituency that is considered a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, in a show of defiance, the MP said he has already made up his mind and nothing can change that.

Spokesperson for the MP, Seth Oduro, disclosed this in a radio interview on Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma.

“I am a former constituency executive, does that mean I will be reinstated or I will have to start from the scratch?”

Seth Oduro believes the current crop of NPP executives in the Fomena Constituency would vilify and victimize followers of the embattled MP should he succumb to the President’s advice.

He further revealed that the NPP Constituency Chairman Akwasi Nti, is more or less the major causal agent of the brouhaha that has bedeviled the party, hence the apathy.

He insisted that “once the chairman is at post there’s no room for lawyer Asiamah to return to NPP”.