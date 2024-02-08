I've integrity and can be trusted to fight corruption — Bawumia

According to him, public trust and a clean record are crucial elements in such endeavours.

Addressing the nation as he outlines his vision ahead of the elections, Dr. Bawumia said his government will digitalize all state agencies as part of efforts to curb corruption.

He said "If it is someone with personal integrity who is not corrupt, and can be trusted to fight corruption, then your choice, clearly, is Dr. Bawumia. And, if the person you have in mind is someone you can trust to work hard tirelessly, and selflessly for Ghana, it is Dr. Bawumia."

Bawumia reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the country's natural resources for the overall well-being of its citizens.

He asserted that he is the individual most devoted to ensuring the protection and utilization of these resources for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Most Ghanaians do not believe that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr. Bawumia have the capacity in dealing with corruption in the country since the NPP took over power in 2017 per the scandals that have rocked the government.