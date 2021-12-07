RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ivorian citizenship: Arrest Jomoro MP – Court issues bench warrant

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Sekondi High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

NDC MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey
NDC MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey

The commercial division of the High Court issued the warrant for the lawmaker to be arrested for disrespecting the law court over dual-citizenship.

Recommended articles

According to the presiding judge, Her Ladyship Sedina Agbemeve, the warrant was issued because Dorcas Affo-Toffey failed to produce evidence of the renouncement of her Ivorian citizenship.

Earlier, the court ordered the NDC MP to produce documents that backs her claims that she renounced her Ivory Coast citizenship before contesting as a Member of Parliament in Ghana.

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey
Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey Pulse Ghana

But Dorcas Affo-Toffey challenged the ruling by the Sekondi High Court asking her to produce evidence of her renounced dual citizenship in court.

Lawyers of the lawmaker are appealing to the court to quash the orders by the Sekondi High Court judge, Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Kyere, arguing that he "wrongly exercised its discretion in ordering the Appellant [Mrs. Affo-Toffey] to produce her certificate of renunciation of Ivorian Citizenship or any document evidencing renunciation of Ivorian Citizenship to when the Petitioner failed to establish the necessity for the production of the certificate of renunciation of citizenship or document evidencing renunciation of citizenship."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

2022 budget approval: Adwoa Safo clears air on impersonation claims

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Asiedu-Nketiah betrayed me and "he'll pay a very high price" for his betrayal - Koku Anyidoho

Asiedu-Nketiah betrayed me and he'll pay a very high price for his betrayal - Koku Anyidoho

Cape Coast shows massive support for Agric minister’s 2024 presidential bid (video)

Cape Coast shows massive support for Agric minister’s 2024 presidential bid (video)

Nana Addo bans ministers, deputy ministers from travelling abroad temporary

President Nana Akufo-Addo