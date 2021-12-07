The commercial division of the High Court issued the warrant for the lawmaker to be arrested for disrespecting the law court over dual-citizenship.
Ivorian citizenship: Arrest Jomoro MP – Court issues bench warrant
The Sekondi High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.
According to the presiding judge, Her Ladyship Sedina Agbemeve, the warrant was issued because Dorcas Affo-Toffey failed to produce evidence of the renouncement of her Ivorian citizenship.
Earlier, the court ordered the NDC MP to produce documents that backs her claims that she renounced her Ivory Coast citizenship before contesting as a Member of Parliament in Ghana.
But Dorcas Affo-Toffey challenged the ruling by the Sekondi High Court asking her to produce evidence of her renounced dual citizenship in court.
Lawyers of the lawmaker are appealing to the court to quash the orders by the Sekondi High Court judge, Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Kyere, arguing that he "wrongly exercised its discretion in ordering the Appellant [Mrs. Affo-Toffey] to produce her certificate of renunciation of Ivorian Citizenship or any document evidencing renunciation of Ivorian Citizenship to when the Petitioner failed to establish the necessity for the production of the certificate of renunciation of citizenship or document evidencing renunciation of citizenship."
