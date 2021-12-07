Ivorian citizenship: Arrest Jomoro MP – Court issues bench warrant

According to the presiding judge, Her Ladyship Sedina Agbemeve, the warrant was issued because Dorcas Affo-Toffey failed to produce evidence of the renouncement of her Ivorian citizenship.

Earlier, the court ordered the NDC MP to produce documents that backs her claims that she renounced her Ivory Coast citizenship before contesting as a Member of Parliament in Ghana.

But Dorcas Affo-Toffey challenged the ruling by the Sekondi High Court asking her to produce evidence of her renounced dual citizenship in court.