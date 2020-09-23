He said the Jean Mensa-led Commission has shown gross incompetence which is legendary in our electoral process.

Speaking on a campaign tour in the Bono Region, John Mahama said he is cutting short his campaign to return to Accra on the numerous discrepancies in the voters register.

The former president said the EC has messed up the system and of care is not taken it could lead to chaos.

“Your incompetence is legendary. There is so much chaos and disorder and it has a potential to create chaos in this country.”

He added: “We are not confident in the process that is going on. There is too much anarchy and disorder.”

EC boss Jean Mensa

The NDC had raised a lot of concerns with the way and manner the exercise is being conducted.

The Director of Elections for the (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has criticized the Commission for conducting the voter exhibition exercise within just eight days.

He said this duration is woefully inadequate for such an important exercise which forms part of preparation for this year’s elections.