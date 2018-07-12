news

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogised the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, J.H Mensah as arguably the finest economist Ghana has ever produced.

In a series of tweets mourning the late former Senior Minister, Dr. Bawumia indicated that he was a mentor and a shinning light.

"Truly a mighty tree has fallen with the passing on of a statesman Mr. Joseph Henry Mensah (affectionately called J.H. Mensah)", he said.

“He passionately served his country with pride to enhance development and was a man of endearing charm and wit.”

He added : “For me, J.H. Mensah was a mentor. In my humble opinion he is probably the best economist Ghana has produced. Analytically amazing in the way he dissected issues and practical in his policy prescriptions. He was the author of President Kwame Nkrumah's seven year development plan.”

In 1958, Mr Mensah joined the United Nations Secretariat at the Centre for Development Planning, Projections and Policies, in New York City, United States.



He returned to Ghana in 1961 as the Head of Agency at the National Planning Commission which drew and implemented the country's Seven-Year Development Plan (1962–1969).



In 1969, he was elected to parliament and became the Finance Minister until 1972, when he was replaced by future head of state Ignatius Kutu Acheampong after the military coup.

He served under the Kufour administration as Senior Minister. He passed away this morning. He was 89.