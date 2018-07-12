Pulse.com.gh logo
Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah


Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah

Veteran Politician J.H. Mensah is dead play

Veteran Politician J.H. Mensah is dead

A Former President Jerry John Rawlings has described the late J.H. Mensah as one who has left an indelible mark on Ghana’s politics.

In a tweet, Mr Rawlings said that "He [Mr J.H. Mensah] left an indelible mark on Ghana's politics," adding: "May his soul rest in peace."

Mr Rawlings also expressed his "sincere condolences" to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the family of the late J.H. Mensah "for their loss".

Mr Mensah died in the early hours of Thursday, 12 July 2018. He was 89 years.

READ ALSO: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18

He was a politician and an economist.

Mr Mensah began working as an assistant inspector of taxes in 1953 while the Gold Coast was still under colonial rule.

In 1958, Mr Mensah joined the United Nations Secretariat at the Centre for Development Planning, Projections and Policies, in New York City, United States.

READ ALSO: Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks

He returned to Ghana in 1961 as the Head of Agency at the National Planning Commission which drew and implemented the country's Seven-Year Development Plan (1962–1969).

In 1969, he was elected to parliament and became the Finance Minister until 1972, when he was replaced by the future head of state Ignatius Kutu Acheampong after the military coup.

In 2005, he was appointed Senior Minister by President J.A Kufuor.

