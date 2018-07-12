Veteran politician J.H. Mensah dead

news

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joseph Henry Mensah, has passed on.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the veteran politician died early on Thursday, at the age of 89.

J.H. Appiah was a well-respected figure in the NPP, serving in three different ministerial positions during John Agyekum Kufuor’s time as President.

He retired from active politics in 2005, having been appointed as Senior Minister by the then President Kufour.

The late J.H. Appiah was also a key player in Parliament, becoming the first man to serve as Minority leader and a Majority leader in the Fourth Republic.

His working experience dates back to 1953 when he was appointed as an Assistant Inspector of Taxes by the colonial administration.

Between 1954 and 1958, he worked as a Research Fellow in Economics at the University of Ghana, before joining the United Nations (UN) in 1958.

At the UN, he served as an Economic Affairs Officer at the Centre for Development Planning, Projections and Policies, in New York.

Mr. Mensah also rose to become Minister of Finance and Economic Planning as well as a Member of Parliament (MP) during the era of the Progress Party (PP).

He went on to occupy several positions – both home and abroad – before passing on at the age of 89.

Some other prominent positions he held include: Chairman and Managing Director, Development and Managing Director, Development and Management Consultants (Ghana) Ltd; Chairman, Sunyani District Council (1978-1981), and Proprietor of Banka Farms Limited.