Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Veteran politician J.H. Mensah dead


BREAKING Veteran politician J.H. Mensah dead

The late J.H. Appiah was a well-respected figure in the NPP, serving in three different ministerial positions during John Agyekum Kufuor’s time as President.

  • Published:
Veteran Politician J.H. Mensah is dead play

Veteran Politician J.H. Mensah is dead

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joseph Henry Mensah, has passed on.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the veteran politician died early on Thursday, at the age of 89.

READ ALSO: Campaign Promise: 'One village, One dam' being implemented in the North - Hamid

J.H. Appiah was a well-respected figure in the NPP, serving in three different ministerial positions during John Agyekum Kufuor’s time as President.

He retired from active politics in 2005, having been appointed as Senior Minister by the then President Kufour.

The late J.H. Appiah was also a key player in Parliament, becoming the first man to serve as Minority leader and a Majority leader in the Fourth Republic.

The late JH Mensah play

The late JH Mensah

 

His working experience dates back to 1953 when he was appointed as an Assistant Inspector of Taxes by the colonial administration.

Between 1954 and 1958, he worked as a Research Fellow in Economics at the University of Ghana, before joining the United Nations (UN) in 1958.

At the UN, he served as an Economic Affairs Officer at the Centre for Development Planning, Projections and Policies, in New York.

READ ALSO: Vote-Buying Allegations: Creation of new regions not intended to buy votes – Nana Addo

Mr. Mensah also rose to become Minister of Finance and Economic Planning as well as a Member of Parliament (MP) during the era of the Progress Party (PP).

He went on to occupy several positions – both home and abroad – before passing on at the age of 89.

Some other prominent positions he held include: Chairman and Managing Director, Development and Managing Director, Development and Management Consultants (Ghana) Ltd; Chairman, Sunyani District Council (1978-1981), and Proprietor of Banka Farms Limited.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

J.H. Mensah’s Death: Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah J.H. Mensah’s Death Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah
RIP: Rawlngs mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensah RIP Rawlngs mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensah
Corruption Fight: Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's Office Board Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's Office Board
#OpenUGMC: University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18 #OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
275 Buses Saga: CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay 275 Buses Saga CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay
Outcast: Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks Outcast Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks

Recommended Videos

Politics: Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister Politics Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister
Politics: Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses Politics Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses
Inusah Fuseini: I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini I won’t contest 2020, I should’ve done more for Tamale Central



Top Articles

1 275 Buses Controversy Vote buying accusations against me very 'foolish'...bullet
2 Lawsuit Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sackingbullet
3 275 Buses Controversy NDC will put Blay in jail on return to power –...bullet
4 270 Buses Controversy Freddie Blay didn't buy votes, he only...bullet
5 BREAKING Veteran politician J.H. Mensah deadbullet
6 Ghana Beyond Aid? China donates $300,000, 2 buses to Ghana's...bullet
7 Vote-Buying Allegations Creation of new regions not intended...bullet
8 275 Bus Controversy Blay tells critics to emulate NPP's...bullet
9 National Development Govt sets up cattle ranch to...bullet
10 Outcast Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet

Politics

Mustapha Hamid
Campaign Promise 'One village, One dam' being implemented in the North - Hamid
Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghana Card Saga NPP plotting to rig 2020 elections - Minority
Emile Short
Visa Scandal Publish report that exonerated Pius Hadzide - Emile Short to Akuffo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo
Nationwide Tour I'm not stealing Mahama's projects - Akufo-Addo