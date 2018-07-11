Pulse.com.gh logo
'One village, One dam' being implemented in the North - Hamid


  • Published:
Mustapha Hamid play

Mustapha Hamid

The Minister of Information, Dr. Mustapha Hamid has stated that the much touted 'One village, One dam' policy has started in the Northern Region of Ghana.

He said works on some of the dams promised by the Nana Addo government have already started.

According to him, some of the dams have been constructed in some parts of the Northern Region as contracts for the remaining dams have been awarded.

President Akufo-Addo as part of his major campaign promises during the 2016 general elections said when voted into power, his government will construct dams in every village in the northern part of the country.

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid play

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid

 

“The dams are being constructed; the contracts are being awarded. They are happening. They are being constructed in the Northern Region. It is being done. Those contracts have been awarded. Even In areas where we had old dams, the desilting has been done, so that is a project that is going on” Hamid said.

The Government spokesperson added that Members of Parliament in the Northern Region could attest to the fact that contracts for the one village, one dam have been awarded.

The policy is expected to cost the government over 2 billion cedis.

