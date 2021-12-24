Speaking on the fisticuffs in Parliament on Monday, December 20, 2021, he said Joewise is a Member of Parliament hence, must not lose the right to vote on behalf of the people who elected him as their representative.
Joe Wise should be allowed to vote on the controversial E-levy — Foh-Amoaning
Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Executive Director of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, has said the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise) should have been allowed to take part in the voting and proceedings on the controversial E-levy.
Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, he said "I think you have got to understand the way the constitution is structured. A Member of Parliament gets voted for. He represents his people so, he can never lose the capacity to be numbered amongst that number in terms of the Parliamentarians. Whether as a deputy speaker or not, he must be counted as a Member of Parliament. Because otherwise, Parliament itself will be short, because we are supposed to have 275. He should be allowed to vote."
He added: "We have got to interpret the constitution with the spirit because if he loses his vote, why is he in Parliament?
"He is in Parliament representing his people, and the people have put him there so he can be able to express the will of those people in voting."
The MP for Bekwai's decision to vacate the seat during proceedings had not gone down well with the Minority side who felt that this was a ruse to get him to vote along with the Majority side which resulted in a commotion between the NDC and NPP lawmakers.
