Joe Wise should be allowed to vote on the controversial E-levy — Foh-Amoaning

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, he said "I think you have got to understand the way the constitution is structured. A Member of Parliament gets voted for. He represents his people so, he can never lose the capacity to be numbered amongst that number in terms of the Parliamentarians. Whether as a deputy speaker or not, he must be counted as a Member of Parliament. Because otherwise, Parliament itself will be short, because we are supposed to have 275. He should be allowed to vote."

He added: "We have got to interpret the constitution with the spirit because if he loses his vote, why is he in Parliament?

"He is in Parliament representing his people, and the people have put him there so he can be able to express the will of those people in voting."