The NDC candidate for the forthcoming election said this while paying a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II.

While condemning the acts of violence by the students, Mr Mahama blamed their actions on the government’s bid to claim ownership of the candidates as well as giving them false assurances of passing the examination with past questions.

He expressed disappointment about how the students have been tagged as ‘Akufo Addo’s graduates.

“When you politicize our education system this is what you will see, the candidates are not anyone’s candidates, they are our candidates.

“When students completed under president Rawlings, they were not Rawlings candidates, when they completed under president Kufour, they were not Kufour’s candidates, when they completed under president Mills, they were not president Mills candidates, when they completed under Mahama, they were not Mahama’s candidates,” he added.

He noted that a new NDC government would ensure that students are well prepared to pass their WASSCE as it did before during his tenure, according to Starrfm.com.

He indicated that, with professor Jane Naana Opoku Agymang as vice President, the new NDC government would ensure that, the credibility and quality of second cycle institutions which he said the current government has reduced are restored.