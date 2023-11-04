All you need to know about Kennedy Agyapong, the man seeking to be NPP's next flagbearer

He was chosen to serve in the newly created Assin Central seat in 2012, and he was retained in 2016.

In the general elections of 2020, he also kept his seat. He is now the head of the Defence and Interior Committee in the parliament and a candidate for president in the NPP's flagbearer contest.

Ohene Agyapong was born in Assin Dompim, in the Central Region to Francis Ohene Kofi Agyapong and Mrs. Mary Nsiah.

In the Central Region, he completed his secondary school at Adisadel College. Agyapong attended Fordham University in New York, USA, and holds a GCE A-Level. He is a businessman and farmer who serves as director of Hollywood Shopping Center, Supercare Group of Companies, and Assin Farms.

Kennedy Agyapong is still one of the few politicians in Ghana who has never lost an election since 2000.

In addition to serving as a member of the Special Budget Committee and the Judiciary Committee, he chairs the Defense and Interior Committees in Parliament. He had served as the chairman of the Communication Committee.

On May 16, 2022, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong declared his intention to run for flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the general elections of 2024. He made this revelation on his television network.