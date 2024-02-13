According to sources, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin created an avenue for the two to speak their minds which ultimately led to the two coming to a compromise to let peace prevail.
Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh reconcile after Parliament brawl
Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and his Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro colleague, Sylvester Tetteh have reconciled their differences after clashing earlier in Parliament today.
The two MPs were seen in pictures and videos in Parliament grinning from ear to ear beside each other with Mr Afenyo-Markin and Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh who helped bury the hatchet.
The Effutu MP jokingly said the unsuccessful NPP presidential candidate aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has to throw a reconciliation party for all MPs.
"The prodigal one should have declared his intention to be presido early, so the boys will follow you," he teased Mr. Agyapong which led to an outburst of laughter in the room.
In a dramatic turn of events, tensions reached a boiling point as other parliamentarians found themselves needing to play peacemaker roles to prevent a physical altercation.
At the center of the storm was outspoken legislator Kennedy Agyapong, who was said to have approached his Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro colleague to demand payment for an indebtedness, which was rebuffed by Tetteh, igniting heated but brief exchanges between the two to the hearing of the assembly.
This comes a few hours after the two were involved in near fisticuffs in Parliament on Tuesday, February 13, while the House was in session.
