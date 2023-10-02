ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Kennedy Agyapong issues stern warning ahead of NPP Presidential Primary

Evans Effah

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a flagbearer hopeful, has issued a stern warning to the party's elections committee ahead of the November 4th Presidential primary.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He has called for a fair and transparent election process and cautioned that he will not hesitate to challenge the party if he perceives any form of rigging or unfair practices.

Recommended articles

Speaking at his Kumasi Showdown walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the outspoken politician made it clear that he would not adopt a gentle approach like his former contender, Alan Kyerematen, who recently resigned from the NPP citing intimidation and unfair treatment within the party's flagbearership race.

Kyerematen has since formed the "Movement For Change" and intends to contest the 2024 Presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Agyapong's words were strong and unequivocal: "I'm not like Alan who is gentle, let them try…".

ADVERTISEMENT

He also vowed to operate under an "eye for an eye" policy during the election, emphasizing that he would not tolerate any form of bullying or manipulation.

Furthermore, Agyapong disclosed that he had been offered substantial sums of money to withdraw from the race, including offers to become the running mate to Vice President Bawumia.

He firmly stated that he had rejected all such offers and remained resolute in his pursuit of the NPP's flagbearer position.

Kennedy Agyapong's warning underscores the high stakes and tensions within the NPP as the party approaches its presidential primary.

It highlights the determination of key figures within the party to ensure a transparent and equitable selection process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The outcome of this election will undoubtedly shape the party's strategy and prospects in the 2024 Presidential elections.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen quits NPP a second time.

Alan Kyerematen quits NPP: Read his full resignation speech

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP will go into opposition with Bawumia as flagbearer and I won’t allow that – Ken Agyapong

Alan John Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen announces political future today

Alan John Kyerematen

I’m resigning from NPP to contest as an independent candidate – Alan Kyeremanten