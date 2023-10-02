Kennedy Agyapong issues stern warning ahead of NPP Presidential Primary

Speaking at his Kumasi Showdown walk on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the outspoken politician made it clear that he would not adopt a gentle approach like his former contender, Alan Kyerematen, who recently resigned from the NPP citing intimidation and unfair treatment within the party's flagbearership race.

Kyerematen has since formed the "Movement For Change" and intends to contest the 2024 Presidential elections as an independent candidate.

Agyapong's words were strong and unequivocal: "I'm not like Alan who is gentle, let them try…".

He also vowed to operate under an "eye for an eye" policy during the election, emphasizing that he would not tolerate any form of bullying or manipulation.

Furthermore, Agyapong disclosed that he had been offered substantial sums of money to withdraw from the race, including offers to become the running mate to Vice President Bawumia.

He firmly stated that he had rejected all such offers and remained resolute in his pursuit of the NPP's flagbearer position.

Kennedy Agyapong's warning underscores the high stakes and tensions within the NPP as the party approaches its presidential primary.

It highlights the determination of key figures within the party to ensure a transparent and equitable selection process.

