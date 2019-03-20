His decision comes after the Central Regional Executives of the party called on him to rescind.

The NPP firebrand earlier said he will quit politics due to how he is being treated after campaigning for the NPP win power in the 2016 elections.

According to him, he has been used by the party and abandoned to be subjected to what could pass for a national disgrace in parliament.

"The way NPP has used me when they were done they separated themselves and allowed all the disgrace to come on me. I am opening up today to you people, you can record and play to them. If I observe how I have lived my life and the way the NPP wants to treat me, I am calling it quits…I won't stand again," he said on Accra-based Oman FM.

Addressing party supporters at Nyankumasi in the constituency over the weekend, the vociferous MP said he took the decision to quit because the NPP has not been fair to him, having been used to do the hatchet work on radio and TV and only to be disgraced in public.

"They feel they are wise but that is all of it. They will take me to Central Region and say the 23 constituencies Kennedy Agyapong the foolish one should use his money to support, I will not do it again. If I do not tell them then I am lying.

"I have decided not to contest again because of NPP and their conduct. The way they are using me and making me face all sorts of embarrassment I do not think I can continue. You can record and go and play to them. Where I have lived my life up to and they are treating me, I am calling it quits," he stated.

Moments after Kennedy Agyapong addressed the supporters, some of them in tears begged him to reverse his decision but he obliged.

Central Regional Secretary of the NPP, Terchie Mensah said the NPP in the Central region would have suffered greatly if the maverick MP quits.

"The Central Regional NPP Executives led by Chairman Kutin is solidly behind Hon. Ken Agyapong, he's one individual who during the 2016 electioneering campaign channeled his resources, time and energy that ensured the NPP won 19 out of the 23 seats in the Central Region.

"Also, the NPP won 63% of the Presidential vote, Ken Agyapong's contribution to the NPP across the country and in the Central Region is invaluable and cannot be quantified. We’ll continue to support in all ways and encourage him to soldier on.

"Politics is made up of individuals with various interests and backgrounds so whatever be the case somebody will step on another's toes.

"But we are happy that after the teeming residents appealed to him to rescind his decision he agreed. We thank him very much and will continue to give him the fullest support going into the 2020 elections," Terchie Mensah said in an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM.